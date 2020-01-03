I want to be the game-changer, says Jwala Gutta

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:54 pm

India’s most successful women’s doubles shuttler Jwala Gutta is on a new mission. The 36-year-old Jwala on the sidelines of her upcoming Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence spoke to Nidheesh Kumar about her new responsibility, India’s chances in Tokyo Olympics and various other topics. Excerpts from the interview

Reason for starting the academy

I am a very passionate person and I want to see India do well not only in singles but across all categories. I want to be the game-changer in Indian badminton. I have some ideas on how to do it. You can’t train 10 people and get 10 medals. If you are training 100 players, you will get only two medals. I want my players to get more opportunities and win more medals.

On her new role

SM Arif sir will be heading the team of coaches and my role is that of an intermediator. I will take care of the welfare of the coaches and players. I think it is not happening in the country. The coaching system is becoming weaker. We are not able to put faith in Indian coaches because of their lack of training, exposure and money. Our foreign coaches are also leaving quickly. My Academy will be open to all. Whoever is passionate about the country’s badminton scenario will be taken into consideration.

On doubles scenario in the country

The ecosystem of doubles is not good. Look at how singles is solid. But now there is a dearth of players in singles too because of the monopolisation of the game. Sadly, the players who are playing right now are okay with it. You should be asking the administrators why Indian women’s doubles players are not winning any medals. With this move, I hope things will change for the better.

On India’s chances in Tokyo 2020

Right now, there is a chance for us only in singles. We need to improve in doubles. I have been saying this time and again. But nobody took me seriously when I asked about it, be it the media or the administrators. I want my country to do well and that is why I am making this step

On support from the badminton community

I have not yet received any support. I hope they will come and support me.

On choosing Hyderabad

I got an opportunity to start the academy here in the city. I had no second thoughts as I have my family and coaches here. The academy will extend to more cities if we get enough opportunities. I am also looking for corporate sponsors.

