‘I want to contribute towards portrayal of Indian woman in films’

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Mumbai: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in historical drama “Prithviraj”, says she wants to pick up roles which portrays Indian woman as “forward-thinking, vocal and independent.”

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is based on the life of 12th century king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay will be see playing the titular character, while Manushi is essaying the role of Sanyogita, the king’s wife. “It is a huge honour for me and I’m giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases.

I’d want to contribute towards portrayal of Indian woman in cinema who are forward-thinking, beautiful, strong, vocal, independent and upright human beings,” Manushi said in a statement. “Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I’m doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me,” she added.

The 22-year-old said she has always been fascinated with how female actors have been portrayed in YRF films and feels fortunate to be one of them today. “I have grown up on YRF films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, etc and have always been fascinated about how the heroines have been presented and projected in such movies.

Such actresses captured the imagination of the audiences and entertained them through their raft,” she added. “Prithviraj” will release worldwide on Diwali this year.