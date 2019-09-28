I want to do something for Hyderabad cricket, says Azharuddin

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Mohammad Azharuddin, who thrilled his fans with his flamboyant and stylish batting, confessed that he was nervous on his exciting Test debut series where he scored three centuries in a row against England in 1984. But this time on a different field, Azharuddin was not nervous but tense while making his second attempt to be the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association even though it was a foregone conclusion on his victory.

In the end, it was a complete sweep for Azharuddin and his panel when the election results were announced at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday evening.

“I was confident of winning the election but at the same time in an event like this you will always have some tense moments as you never know about election and what can happen. I fought two general elections but this was different although smaller in nature. I’m happy that the club secretaries and cricketers rallied around me and we won the full panel. It is a huge victory,’’ said the 56-year-old.

Azharuddin, who was caught in match-fixing scandal before coming out of the net, will start his second innings in the game as president of HCA. It will be a new experience but he was confident of making a mark as an administrator.

“We have to work in tandem and go forward for the development of the game. Hopefully, we will give the desired results which the association and people of Hyderabad are eagerly waiting for,” Azharuddin, who in his playing days took the cricket world by storm with his dazzling strokeplay said.

A satisfied Azharuddin said with a smile: “It is a big win. It was a bitter experience in 2017 HCA elections when I was disqualified to contest. It was a different story in 2017. I don’t want to talk about that bad experience and spoil our victory. May be on another day, I will talk how they denied my right to participate in elections. This one is a big victory for the association. We want to make sure that cricket gets the top priority.”

From ‘Mian, captain banoge, and leading the country and now the president of HCA, Azharuddin’s journey has come a long way. He was aware that he has a big task ahead and according to him cricket suffered a lot in HCA in the last few years. “It is not easy to revive the game. The game suffered a lot in the last three years. Once I take charge, I will take stock of the situation. For me, the next few years will be cricket, cricket and cricket.”

As a former Indian captain, Azharuddin represented the BCCI and now he will take the cause of Hyderabad cricket to the board. “As a cricketer, who has played the highest grade of the game, I can represent the association matter in a better way. I would like to ensure that Hyderabad cricket is benefited in a big way. It is much easier than being captain of the Indian team.”

On making debut as an administrator, Azharuddin said he was more nervous while making his Test debut against England in 1984 in Eden Gardens. “Honestly, I was not nervous today. Playing my first Test match at Eden Gardens was different and now as an administrator is different. I worked very hard as a cricketer for 15 years. To be honest, I was very, very nervous when I played my first Test match but today I was not nervous.”

Talking about his campaign, Azharuddin said he enjoyed this run-up to the elections. “We had a door-to-door campaign. Campaigning in general elections and Hyderabad Cricket Association election were totally different.”

He agreed that this was one of many turning points. “But I am really happy that I have become president of HCA as I wanted to do something for Hyderabad cricket.”

Azharuddin said he would like to restructure the cricket in Hyderabad. “We will focus on district cricket also. We would like to see an all-round development of the game in the city and in districts. We have to put in hard work and there will be some sweeping changes and otherwise we cannot improve Hyderabad cricket.”

The former stylish batsman said it was sad to see Gymkhana ground idle. “I would like to see that the academy is started once again. If we want to unearth talent, we have to revive the academy at Gymkhana,” he signed off.

John Manoj, who was elected as vice president, thanked VS Sampath for conducting a free and fair election. “It was one of the best elections ever conducted in the history of Hyderabad Cricket Association. The way you conducted it was amazing. It was done in a very professional way,” he said.

Sampath, the former chief election commissioner, said he had conducted the election for the entire country but for the first time he was a presiding officer for a polling station. “The HCA has given me a unique opportunity. I have to use the occasion to convey thanks to all the voters and the staff members for the cooperation.”

When Azharuddin was declared as president, there was wild celebration. The official letters were given to all the five office bearers and lone councillor immediately after the declaration of the results.

