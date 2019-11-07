I want to play as many matches as possible: R Ashwin

By | Published: 12:11 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: It was a delightful moment for young cricketers of Gaudium Sportopia, Kollur when they got an opportunity to play with Indian cricketer R Ashwin. The event was part of the cricket academy launch in partnership with the Gen-Next Cricket Institute, mentored by the Tamil Nadu off-spinner.

The 33-year-old cricketer, known for his variations with the ball, said he is looking forward to the upcoming Bangladesh series, especially the Pink-Ball Test to be played at Eden Gardens from November 22. “I am looking forward to any cricket match in the next three/four years. The ball is given, the bat is given, I am ready to play. I want to enter the field and play as many matches as possible in all formats. I have no idea. I will go out and explore (on D/N match),” he added.

Talking about his cricketing journey, Ashwin, who is the joint-fastest bowler with Muttiah Muralitharan to reach 350 wickets in Tests, said he became a cricketer purely by accident. “Every cricketer in India today is an accident, including me. My father was my biggest motivation. He never really saw anything on TV other than cricket. He used to work in the railways and booked tickets for me to watch Test matches in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.”

“I used to wake up early in weekends to play cricket. After 2/3 years of practising, I asked him, what is next? His answer was to represent Tamil Nadu in the under-14 level first and follow the same in various levels. Back then, live telecasting of cricket matches was a big thing. I wanted to see my face on TV. Apart from that, I had no idea on how to make it to the Indian team. But as I said, the accident did happen,” the 33-year-old cricketer said.

When asked about joining Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Ashwin remained tight-lipped about the deal. “Is that so? (On joining DC). I don’t know about it,” he said amid reports that Kings XI Punjab and their last year skipper are parting ways this season.

Ashwin also had a word of advice for the budding cricketers. “The main focus should be fun. Modern-day youngsters have access to different sports. My advice for them is to enjoy the game.” Gaudium Sportopia is India’s first residential high-performance sports school which aims at providing excellence in education and sports. The academy is expected to go live by January 2020 and will provide scholarships from 40 to 100 per cent for meritorious students from across the country.

