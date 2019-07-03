‘I want to play with my identity’

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Rajkummar Rao says the audience will see more evolved performances by him and co-star Kangana Ranaut in Judgemental Hai Kya as he believes they have come a long way from their first film, Queen. The two actors reunite for the upcoming thriller five years after they collaborated on the coming-of-age blockbuster.

“We both are way more experienced today than we were during Queen. You learn something with every film. The more you work, the more you learn. We have definitely evolved, both of us, as actors. But, I think our relationship is still the same as it was during Queen. We are still friends and we both are very passionate about what we do. That is what people will also see on the screen,” Rajkummar said at the trailer launch of Judgementall Hai Kya.

The actor said it is an exciting time for artistes in Bollywood as they now get opportunities to experiment. “There is no typecasting in the industry right now. You can do whatever you want. You can play with your identity, your character and if it is relatable for the audience, they will definitely go and see a film. I’m happy with the way it is going. That’s how I wanted to be. I want to be known as an actor who tries everything and not just stuck in one image.” Judgemental Hai Kya, a whodunit directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, pits Rao’s Keshav against Ranaut’s Bobby. Both find themselves as potential suspects in a murder case which leads them to try and gather evidence against each other.

He described Keshav as a man with many sides to his personality. “That’s the fun. I want to play characters that are challenging, not really straight forward. Edgy and quirky,” he added.The National Award-winning actor said he always wanted to work in a thriller and is happy that it happened with Judgemental Hai Kya. “I have been a fan of thrillers like Gone Girl and all. I had an amazing experience because it is the first time I’m doing a film like this,” he shared.

Unlike his character, Rajkummar said he is not much of a judgmental person. “I don’t judge people much. I’m judgemental in the same way any normal person is. In Mumbai, there is a culture where people don’t interfere in each other’s lives. So, I try not to judge anyone unless it is very important for me to read another person,” the actor said.

Judgemental Hai Kya is scheduled to be released on July 26.