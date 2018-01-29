I was nervous over IPL selection: Mehdi Hasan

By | Published: 12:57 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: “I was very nervous as my name cropped up in the auction list,” admitted Mehdi Hasan, who with left-handed opener Tanmay Agarwal, has been named in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for this year’s IPL.

The left-arm spinner, who had a creditable performance in domestic cricket, said he was sidelined when his name came up for first time. “I was disappointed but I remained positive as I was confident of playing this year,” he said after he was picked by Sunrisers on Sunday.

Hasan said he was looking forward to play in the IPL. “I will have the opportunity to interact with some big players of the world. It gives us a chance to be in the dressing room. That will be a big moment for me.”

Meanwhile Agarwal said he is happy that he has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. “It gives me another opportunity with the team. It is all a big opportunity. I’m looking forward to the new season.”