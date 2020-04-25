I was obsessed with Warne’s action: Yuzvendra Chahal

By | Published: 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: Yuzvendra Chahal is one of India’s best-loved cricketers. From his aggression on the field to his incredible sense of fun off the field, Chahal is fast becoming one of Indian cricket’s most recognizable faces. What Chahal is best known for perhaps is his unique leg spin action. But if you think that the great players are born with their unique action and wicket-taking capabilities, you’d be mistaken.

In fact, there was a time when Chahal didn’t even bowl leg-spin. As a young kid, Chahal was a medium pacer. Chahal laughingly recalls, “I was happy bowling medium pace. But my father realized that I didn’t have the body for a medium pacer and told me to try spin bowling instead. And that’s how the trajectory of my career changed!”

He continues, “Like most leg-spinners, I was obsessed with Shane Warne’s action. When I started playing U-14 cricket for Haryana, my action was exactly like his. In fact, I had the same action until I was 19.”

So how did Chahal manage to find his own action eventually?

“At the age of 19, I realized that something needed to change — and that’s when I started taking my run-up. The bowl started spinning less, but the accuracy of my bowling improved tremendously. And that’s how I arrived at my own trademark style.”

So, if you’re thinking that bowlers and batsmen are born with their unique style and trademark shots, Chahal’s inspiring story is just a reminder that it’s really all about the journey and how you find your way to your talent. Agencies