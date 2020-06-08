I was terrified to bowl to Dravid, Laxman: Umesh Yadav

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:42 am

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav revealed that he was terrified to bowl to the likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman during a Duleep trophy match in 2008-09 between Central Zone and South Zone.

Speaking on a chat show, the Vidarbha fast bowler revealed, “When I went to play the Duleep Trophy match and got to know the team I would be playing against and I would be bowling against the likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman… I was terrified.”

In the match, Yadav, playing for Central Zone, dismissed Laxman for 13 and Dravid for 7 in the first innings and bagged a five-wicket haul. Sixteen months later, he made his debut for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in May 2010. “I had never imagined that I would bowl such a fine spell under such a pressure situation. I took a five-wicket haul and got the big wickets of Dravid and LaxmaThat gave me immense confidence,” the 32-year-old said.

“People say that their situation is tough, or they’ve seen such a hard life and struggled their way here. I say everyone has a hard life, no one has it easy. The main thing is to have faith and if you believe in yourself you’ll find success and the space you need in your life, there’s nothing else to it,” he added.