‘I will be a new Siraj when I play for India again’

Hyderabad: The sturdy and bustling Mohammed Siraj is literally raring to go in the forthcoming IPL in Dubai. He hopes to show a newer dimension of himself, more lethal and more incisive. He is determined to show himself in a new avatar. Frustrated after being away from the game for a long period of time, the Hyderabad fast bowler is hoping to catch the attention of the Sunil Joshi-led National selection committee with a good performance in this premier T20 tournament.

“It is for the first time I was forced to stay away from the game for such a long period of time. But I kept myself mentally strong and continued with my training schedule at home,” said the 26-year-old Siraj.

The speedster has resumed his practice sessions recently. “I now practice at Shamshabad daily for nearly two hours. In the last few days I have got into a good rhythm. Hopefully, once the IPL starts, I will get into the groove. The ball is coming out nicely and I’m able to hit a good line and length.”

Siraj said he is excited and looking forward to play in the IPL in Dubai. “It is very important for me as I will take this tournament as my launching pad for my return journey to the Indian team. If I perform well and win a couple of matches for Royal Challengers, I can stake my claim once again and set the momentum for the new season.”

However, with the Indian team facing a problem of plenty in the pace department, Siraj is aware of a fierce competition. “But it has only motivated me to raise the bar and therefore this IPL will be a big one for me.”

Siraj agreed that he wasted the opportunities when he was selected for T20 and one-day games. “I think I should have bowled normally but instead I became too excited and couldn’t handle the pressure. I was successful when I enjoyed my bowling while playing for Hyderabad and India A team but it was a different cup of tea while playing for India. I was nervous and tense. That resulted in bad bowling.”

He says he owes his career to Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun, who was with the Hyderabad team in 2015-16 season. “He played a significant role in my career. He knew that I had the potential to play for India. I benefited a lot when he was coach of the Hyderabad team.”

According to Siraj, he had a dream run that season. “I was one of the top wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy. I got a break in IPL and won the man of the match award for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indore. I always believed in hard work and if you work hard, you can get recognition. I had the blessings of my parents,” said Siraj, whose father was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Siraj said it is a big challenge to bowl without the aid of saliva. “But then we have to learn to bowl without saliva. The saliva is mostly used in red-ball cricket. I’m practicing to bowl without saliva in the nets.”

Saying that the comeback to Indian team will be very tough, Siraj said he needs to take wickets in plenty to catch the attention of the national selectors. “It is all about a consistent performance. My strength is pace. I have to be focused. I will be a different bowler when I get to chance to bowl for India again, I would not repeat the mistakes and it will be a new and experienced Siraj.”

