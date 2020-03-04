I will love cinema till my last breath: Annapurnamma Gari

By | Published: 9:06 pm

When a director thinks about family-oriented movies, then Annapurnamma comes to mind. She is someone who everyone from today’s young kid to those past their prime would recognise for sure.

This born talented artiste started her career with theatre and later entered into the film industry. Annapurnamma paired with Mohan Babu in a blockbuster Telugu movie Swargam Narakam in the role of a heroine which has won Nandi Award for ‘best film’. “My journey started with a lead role but I generally choose to play a mother’s role, and now a grandmother, as it gives me comfort.

I feel a heroine should look active and beautiful, especially her eyes should be big which would attract people towards theatres. Playing a heroine, I realised, was not my cup of tea. As an actor, I wanted to be in the industry for a long time, while the career span of a heroine is quite less and I don’t want to retire soon,” laughs Annapurnamma.

“I have acted in four to five languages but Telugu is always special and comfortable as I love my language. I used to feel and express in other languages but Telugu industry will always remain my bread and butter. I never demanded a particular remuneration from my producers. I used to work for lesser price because of my love towards acting,” adds the veteran actor.

“When I started acting, things were different. We used to listen carefully and obey the director. I feel gratitude is very important to everybody; Sobhan Babu blessed and supported me,” shares Annapurnamma who feels there is a difference between theatre and cinema. “People would accept anybody in theatre but in filmdom, it’s different and I feel blessed that people accepted me,” she says.

Quiz her about her favourite movie and she says, “I have acted in 800-plus movies till now. I love cinema industry and started acting when I was 13 years old. I would be acting till my last breath if God gives the strength. I really don’t have any specific favourite movie as I feel all the films I acted in are the best and I love them all equally.”

Sharing that she’s not particular about which platform she works in as “I just follow my passion”, Annapurnamma says: “I have acted in small screen and big screen, and have even upgraded myself by acting for web series also. I follow the trends and try to adapt myself to the change. I am always active and in a jovial mood on sets — cracking jokes and having fun.

As actors, we should be able to mingle with everyone as we have to show our skill on-screen rather than dominating other artistes on sets. Sometimes I miss those olden days when everybody had a good scope to perform and equal chance to prove their talent. Nowadays, movies are becoming a one-man show, which is not good.”

After a long time, Annapurnamma would be seen in a lead role in Annapurnamma Gari Manavadu movie, where she shares the screen space with senior actors like Jamuna. The movie is a wholesome entertainer for the entire family, concludes Annapurnamma.

