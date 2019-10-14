“I worked very hard for this gold”

By | Published: 12:02 am 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: It went according to the script for Nizamabad-born Mohammad Hussamuddin, who won his second National gold in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The 25-year-old Services boxer edged past Youth Olympics champion Sachin Siwach (Railways) by 3-2 decision in 57kg bantamweight category in the 4th Elite Men’s National Boxing championship.

“I worked very hard for this championship. I’m happy that I ended the championship with a gold medal. It will be a good motivating factor for my preparation for the Tokyo Olympics qualifying tournament,’’ said Hussamuddin from Baddi.

Talking about Thursday’s final bout, Hussamuddin said he had to be very focused and calculative against the combative Siwach. “I was aware that Siwach would come strongly and hard at me but I was well prepared for the battle.’’

It was Siwach who called the shots in the first round and won maximum number of points. “He had a better of exchanges and he dominated the first round,” said Hussamuddin.

There was a change of tactics in the second round. Coach Narinder Rana asked Hussamuddin to keep a distance from Siwach. “This plan helped as Siwach could not get a clear view and I slowly began to get my rhythm. I was able to land some blows on Siwach. There were quite a few good left and right hooks. It continued even in the third round and I could stay ahead to finally win my second gold in Nationals,’’ said a jubilant Hussamuddin.

Hussamuddin, who won his first Nationals gold in 2016, said the competition has become very competitive in the bantamweight category. “There was good competition in Services championship and I could emerge winner after some tremendous bouts.’’

The Commonwealth bronze medallist said the next few months are very crucial as there will be Olympic qualification matches. “It is important to focus and train very hard.’’

The Telangana boxer has strong competitors like Kavinder Singh, Gaurav Soloanki, Siwach among others for the Olympic berth from the country. “It is a very tough field. I have to be fully fit and injury free. That will be the key,’’ signed off Hussamuddin.

