IAF Academy: Aquino Squadron gets Commandant’s Banner

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: It was a moment of immense pride and a sense of achievement for the cadets of Aquino Squadron when Air Marshal J Chalapati, Commandant, Air Force Academy presented the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Autumn Term 2019 to Squadron Cadet Captain Kavipal Singh of Aquino Squadron at a ceremony held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Friday.

Autumn Term 2019 commenced in July this year at Air Force Academy for Flying, Engineering and Non-technical Ground duty branches. Soon after joining the Academy the Flight Cadets are divided in four Squadrons to develop the qualities of competitive spirit, espirit- de- corps, leadership and sportsmanship.

Inter Squadron Drill competition marked the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of under Trainee officers of IAF. The Flight Cadets in their smart uniforms presented a spectacular March past in synchrony with Martial tunes played by IAF Band. This was witnessed by senior Officers and the Instructors of Air Force Academy.

The Commandant presented trophies to winners of various competitions. Brar Squadron bagged the Winner’s trophy for the Inter Squadron Drill Competition. The Commandant also released the Course Coin for the Autumn Term 2019 on this occasion.

Complementing the winning Squadrons, the Commandant in his address emphasised physical fitness and mental toughness as an integral part of military life. He stressed that building endurance and toughness is a slow and lifelong process of steadily undertaking tasks involving increased complexity, according to a press release.

