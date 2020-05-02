IAF choppers to shower flowers to honour Gandhi Hospital health care staff

By | Published: 4:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force Station at Hakimpet under the leadership and command of Group Capitan K S Raju (Medical) and Group Captain Pankaj Gupta will felicitate the staff of Gandhi Hospital and Gandhi Medical College who are involved in the service of Covid-19 pandemic management in the form of a floral salute i.e. Showering of petals from a helicopter at 9.30 am on May 3 near Jayashankar Statue, Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.

The Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr. Raja Rao has directed all the doctors, nurses, staff and police personnel to be present in full uniform.

