IAF Hakeempet displays air show marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

By | Published: 3:00 pm

Hyderabad: A scintillating Surya Kiran aerobatic display at the Indian Air Force Station in Hakeempet left scores of school students mesmerizing here on Saturday morning.

The six-member aerobatic team displayed various formations especially shock waves, sphere shape and ‘Y’ for youth of the country that left the students spellbound. The event was organized to mark the 20th anniversary celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A static display of aircraft and equipment was also organized on the occasion.

