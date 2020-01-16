IAF recruitment rally at JNTU-Sulthanpur

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Sangareddy: The Indian Air Force will conduct two separate recruitment rallies on the premises of JNTU-Sulthanpur of Pulkal Mandal in Sangareddy district on January 16 and 19 as part of the six-day long recruitment process for inducting Indian Air Force Police and Automobile Technicians.

The aspirants hailing from erstwhile Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Warangal and Hyderabad districts need to participate in the rally on January 16 while the rest of Telangana districts will have to attend the rally on January 19.

Noting that a minimum of 5,000 youth expected to participate in each of the rallies, Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao said that all arrangements were made to carry out the recruitment process.

The Collector inspected the JNTU-Sultanpur campus on Thursday. The candidates having passed intermediate (Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English) with 50 percent markets, are eligible to participate in the rally.

The candidates aspiring for Auto Technician Trade post must have height of 165 cm and those who were aspiring for Indian Airforce Police must have 175 cm height.

Apart from the original educational documents, the candidates must carry seven passport size photographs, HB pencil, eraser and a pen. The candidates have to turn up at the rally point at 5am on each of these two days. The candidates, who will clear the rally, will have to take the mental ability test, and physical endurance test.

The Collector instructed the officials to place dustbins, make arrangements for temporary toilets, drinking water and other facilities for aspirants. He also called upon the officials of Sangareddy district to ensure the participation of a huge number of candidates from the district in the recruitment rally to avail the opportunity to get employment with IAF.

