IAF recruitment rally on Jan 16

By | Published: 12:33 am

Sangreddy: Indian Air Force will conduct a recruitment rally at JNTU-Sultanpur campus located in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district between January 16 and 21. Candidates selected during the rally and physical tests will have to take a written test.

Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao said those who passed Intermediate with 50 per cent parks were eligible. They should have been born between January 19, 2000 and January 1, 2004. Candidates must have 50 pc marks in English in both years of Intermediate. The rally will be held for aspirants of 15 districts on January 16 and for those from rest of the districts on January 19. He said the administration was expecting 10,000 candidates for the rally.

