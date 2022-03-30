IAF to celebrate diamond jubilee of Chetak helicopter

Hyderabad: The Chetak helicopter in the inventory of the Indian Armed Forces has completed 60 years of glorious service to the Nation. To commemorate this momentous event, a conclave is being organized on April 2 by Air Force Station Hakimpet under the aegis of Indian Air Force & Training Command, IAF.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the conclave, scheduled at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, Secunderabad and will be attended by the Chief of the Air Staff, senior retired and serving officers of the helicopter stream from the three services and officials of Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard & Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The conclave intends to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular. This event will also involve reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the services.

