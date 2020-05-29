Ian Botham heaps praises on Indian captain Virat Kohli

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:24 pm

Hyderabad: England cricket legend Ian Botham heaped praises on Indian captain Virat Kohli saying he is the right guy to take the game forward in the country.

“Virat takes the game to the opposition, he takes a stand for his players. I would have loved to play against him. He is the right guy to take Indian cricket forward,” Botham said during an online session

The former all-rounder also chose Ben Stokes as the best all-rounder over Andrew Flintoff. “Ben (Stokes) is better than a mile to Freddy (Andrew Flintoff). Ben Stokes is the closest version of me, he plays like me with his heart on his sleeve. Flintoff was good but Stokes is just exceptional. He is the best cricketer in the world now,” he said.

Botham, who was part of the famous all-rounder quartet of the 1980s along with Kapil Dev, Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan, said that he is privileged to have played in that era. “It was a privilege to play in that era. We spoilt the fans for around 10-15 years. I don’t think world cricket has seen so many all-rounders rubbing shoulders at the same time. In every tour I used to see what Richard has done, what Kaps (Kapil) has done, what Immi (Imran) has done. There was a great rivalry,” the former England captain said.

