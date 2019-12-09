Ian Somerhalder wants more than acting roles on TV shows

By | Published: 4:37 pm

The Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder wants to make use of his skill set and go beyond acting. He doesn’t think he will ever take up a TV show again if he doesn’t get a creative role in the storytelling. The new show “V Wars” has him as an actor, a director and an executive producer.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for me to use the skill set that I learnt on being a lead actor, eventually a producer and director on ‘The Vampire Diaries’. There were about 171 episodes of that show and I learned a great deal. I honestly don’t think I’ll ever be on a TV show again if I didn’t have a creative role in the storytelling and I have learnt too much and I love the job too much to ever be just an actor again,” Somerhalder said.

Of course, there are exceptions. “If it’s Tarantino or Scorsese or Spielberg, then of course I would be excited just to be an actor on their show,” he said and added that “you should really dive in every way” possible. But taking up so many roles, doesn’t it take a toll on him? “You never gonna hear me complain. I love to work. I have been working since I was 10. My mom had three jobs just to keep us going. I am not afraid of work,” said the 41-year-old.

Somerhalder had also starred in Hollywood films, but it’s been a while since the audience saw him in a movie. Is TV more like his space rather than films? “Yeah I do (think it is). If you have one bad episode or two or you have writer that’s not working, show director or show-runner not working, you can change it.. I have reached a certain level in my career that I don’t want to have losses. I don’t want to do a film that is mediocre,” said “The Rules of Attraction” actor.