IANCON-2019 to be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre

By | Published: 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: The 27th Annual Conference of the Indian Academy of Neurology (IANCON 2019), a global convention on neurology will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from October 3.

The four-day event being organized by the Indian Academy of Neurology in association with the Brain & Spine Society will be inaugurated by the Vice-President, M. Venkaiah Naidu. The chairman of the conference organizing committee, Dr. Mohandas Surath said over 2,200 neurosurgeons and neuro physicians from across the country have registered to attend the event.

The annual conference is designed to provide the academic activity of the highest order comprising lectures, symposia and interactive sessions on cutting edge topics by reputed international and national faculty, he said. Besides, there will be an opportunity for residents and young neurologists to present their research and interact with the experts.

Dr. Sita Jayalakshmi, organizing secretary, IANCON 2019 said, “From lectures on current topics in neurology by international faculty to CME sessions on latest advances in subjects like stroke prevention and treatment, the convention will be the hub for knowledge acquisition.

Renowned practitioners in the field of neurology from over 15 countries will be in Hyderabad to speak on issues impacting the mankind and available solutions to overcome the trauma.” On the sidelines of the convention, the organizing committee is organizing a 5K Run on October 5, and a Yoga session on the final day.

