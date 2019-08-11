IAS officer’s book recalls witty moments during duty

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: A book titled ‘Tongue in Cheek – A Civil Servant Recalls’ penned by retired IAS officer Shripad Bhalerao was released by senior civil servants at MCRHRD here on Sunday.

Participating in the event, Chief Secretary Dr SK Joshi said that many humorous incidents happen during the tenure of a civil servant.

“Such incidents were not only a source to feel good but also provide opportunities to learn about life and profession,” he said. He congratulated Bhalerao for writing a book based on his witty experiences.

A number of senior civil servants including K Padmanabhaiah, Umapathi Rao and others also spoke on the occasion. They said people outside ‘Babudom’ do not know that a lot of humour takes place in the government files and in the day-to-day conduct of work by officials and politicians.

The ability to laugh at oneself and his colleagues in a non-offensive way was a challenging task, MCRHRD DG, BP Acharya said, adding that Bhalerao is the best at this craft.

Bhalerao who served for 37 years between 1975 and 2012 in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and retired as special chief secretary to government, took the occassion to explain the content of the book also.

