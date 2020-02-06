IAS officers posted to GHMC submit joining reports

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Four IAS officers, who have been posted to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the recent reshuffle, have met GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and submitted their joining reports on Wednesday.

The Commissioner has issued posting orders for them and also for a few other additional commissioners and zonal commissioners. According to the orders, N Ravi Kiran has been posted as Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally, Upender Reddy as Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar, P Pravinya, as Zonal Commissioner, Khairtabad, Priyanka Ala as Additional Commissioner, Revenue, Legal & Trade License, Rahul Raj PS, as Additional Commissioner, Sanitation, C&D Waste Management, Entomology, Veterinary, Badhavath Santhosh, as Additional commissioner Health, Registration of Births & Deaths, Annapurna Day Meals, Basti Davakhanas & Construction of New Public Toilets, while Viswajit Kampati, Director EV&DM is entrusted with subjects of Transport, Advertisement and Protection of Lakes.

J Shankaraiah, Additional Commissioner, Electrical, has been entrusted with the subject of Urban Community Development in addition to his original duties while Jayaraj Kennedy, Additional Commissioner, Finance & Elections was given additional subjects of Information Technology & CSR. V Krishna, Director, Urban Forestry will also look after the subject of Urban Bio Diversity until further orders.

