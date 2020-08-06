IAS ranker felicitated in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Mancherial: Sirisetti Sankeerth who secured 330th rank in the examination of Union Public Service Commission was felicitated by Techno Dance Academy of Bellampalli on Thursday.

Master Hanumandla Madhukar of the academy expressed happiness over the success of Sankeerth. He recalled that Sankeerth was once a student of the dance institution. “I am proud to be a dance teacher of the ranker,” he opined. He told youngsters of the town to draw inspiration from him and crack ranks in CSE.

Sankeerth recounted his accounts with the academy. He said that he was always fascinated by the dance and thanked him for teaching it. He stated that it helped him in handling stress and in focusing on studies. He suggested the students identify their innate talent and to tap it. He added that all goals could be achieved if you show perseverance and are determined.

Students of the academy Arepalli Sai Krishna, Nagula Santosh and Debba Praveen were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .