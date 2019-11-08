IASc annual meet from Friday

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) is organising its 85th annual meeting at the University of Hyderabad from November 8 to 10.

The meeting will see participation of more than 200 academicians, including researchers, teachers and students, with 34 renowned speakers delivering lectures on important topics, said academy president Prof Partha P Majumder, while interacting with media persons here on Thursday.

Two public lectures – ‘Indian Dance – Science of the Art’ by noted dancer Sonal Mansingh and ‘What does the Constitution really mean’ by former Supreme Court Justice J. Chelameswar are organized along with two special lectures on topics of contemporary interest – ‘Science and Technology in India, in the Anthropocene’ by Principal Scientific Advisor to the Union Government, Prof. K Vijayraghavan and ‘Artificial Intelligence: Hype and Substance’ by senior scientist Manindra Agarwal. Quiz, elocution competitions and lectures and an exhibition of academy’s books and journals is also lined up.

University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor, Podile Appa Rao said efforts would be made to take science close to the people through this event. Eminent scientists will share their views and there will be an opportunity to see new trends in science in India, he said.

Scientific temperament

Responding to comments made by a BJP leader in West Bengal that desi cow’s milk contains gold and is therefore yellowish in colour, Prof Majumder said the academy stands against deviations and added, “This is not true. We stand for scientific temperament and will protest against such deviations”.

