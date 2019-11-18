iB Hubs celebrates its third anniversary

By | Published: 12:36 am 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: Global startup enabler iB Hubs, which has supported over 140 startups through various programmes and initiatives is celebrating its third anniversary.

Some of the notable startups are ProYuga (creator of iB Cricket), CyberEye, Make the World Wonderful (NGO), Arrow AI, TrashCon, etc. ProYuga works on building transformative products in AR, VR and MR technologies. Their virtual reality cricket product, iB Cricket is rapidly expanding across the world. Many international cricketers have loved the game and felt it was close to real cricket.

iB Hubs recently announced its World’s Largest Upskilling Centre in Santa Clara County, California, USA.

Spread across 1,130 acres, the campus will play a key role in further boosting iB Hubs’ efforts in creating an ecosystem for Industry 4.0. iB Hubs Global Tech Valley’s artistic impression was unveiled by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), at The Things Conference India 2019.

iB Hubs has also joined hands with five State governments to develop a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, apart from with several government-bodies and research institutions. iB Hubs has also been sensitizing and training youth in entrepreneurship and advanced technologies.

Marking the third anniversary, the CEO of iB Hubs Kavya Dommeti said, “We want to see India as a global leader in Industry 4.0 technologies. With a comprehensive approach of creating skilled workforce to encouraging innovations to building global scale startups, we enable the rapid adoption of this new wave of technologies.”

In India, iB Hubs is setting up 20 tech parks, one in each major Indian state, and 2500 centres (500 hubs, one in each major district with 4 centres around each hub) — an infrastructure where future workforce trains and innovations & startups flourish.

