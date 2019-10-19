iB Hubs plans global tech valley in US

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: iB Hubs, a pan-India startup hub founded by alumni of IITs and IIMs, which provides end-to-end assistance to startups, is going to set up a global tech valley in Santa Clara county area, California, US, with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. The company expects the tech valley to be ready by 2024.

Sharing the plans, Kavya Dommeti, CEO, iB Hubs, told Telangana Today, “We have already acquired over 1,130 acres for this project. We have a business social network and community backed by over 10,000 members who are supporting the execution of the project financially. We will be creating a makerspace, hackerspace, research and development centre, talent accelerator, startup zone, residential, golf and sports complex. The site is close to many global giants in the Silicon Valley and top universities such as Stanford University.”

The project will focus on emerging technologies such as virtual reality, cyber security, blockchain, artificial intelligence and LoRaWan (Long Range Wide Area Network). Corporates in the US that are on the path to implement Industry 4.0, will work with iB Hubs for the proposed project. Majority of the activity at the tech valley will be carried out by Indian professionals.

“Besides skill development initiatives, research and development, innovation, continuous community development and blended learning will be focused at the tech valley. We will also have a Confidential Zone, where confidential defence research and development will take place. Going forward, we could also focus on Industry 5.0 through this tech valley,” she informed.

The global tech valley will act as a means for the US and other overseas companies to set up their operations in India as they will get to know the capabilities of Indian talent.

iB Hubs with this project will strengthen its overseas presence. It currently operates in seven countries. “We are in India, US, Singapore, UAE, Dubai, South Africa and UK. We will enter China, Brazil and Sri Lanka by end of 2020,” Kavya added.

India expansion

In India, an internal community of investors had been backing the company with the required funds to scale up. The platform has been handholding startups which are in different stages of their business lifecycle and nurturing entrepreneurial mindset and ecosystem.

She said, “iB Hubs plans to create 20 iB tech parks across India. The first tech park is operational in Kurnool. The second tech park will come up in Telangana in about 150 acres on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Mahabobngar. The model has been finalised. Land has been acquired and construction will begin soon. Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will also get tech parks in the next 1-2 years. We already have iB nodal centres in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Lucknow. The plan is to have 2,500 centres pan-India that will focus on aiding startups and skilling professionals right up to the tier 3 cities.”

The startup platform has so far supported over 140 startups through different initiatives. It is providing end-to-end assistance to select startups such as CyberEye, ProYuga Advanced Technologies and Make The World Wonderful (an NGO founded by Meghana Dabbara), and now English Engine (to teach natural English language). English Engine has piloted roping in 8,000 students of IIIT Basara to learn and speak English naturally, under a venture backed by the Cambridge University. This learning platform will be commercially rolled out next year.

iB Hubs, which will complete three years of its operations on November 13, has already skilled 25,000 professionals on both advanced technologies and entrepreneurship. It has worked with National Skill Development Corporation in designing the training modules. The organisation recognises the contribution of trainers and teachers in skilling. It is felicitating exceptional Super 30 teachers shortlisted from about 30,000 teachers from across India.

The company wants to up-skill once crore people by end of 2024, Kavya said.

