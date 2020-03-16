Ibuprofen discovered in this varsity

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:48 am 3:35 pm

There would be hardly anyone in the world who hasn’t used Ibuprofen – the analgesic!! It was in the University of Nottingham that this drug was discovered by Dr Stewart Adams OBE! Located in the home of Robin Hood and where the MRI scanner was invented, the University of Nottingham is a research focused campus university which has been described as “the nearest thing Britain has to a truly global university” by the Times. With campuses in the UK, China and Malaysia, the University of Nottingham is a truly global institution providing innovative and engaging education and producing world-leading research. It is the fifth largest university in the UK and a member of the Russell Group, Universitas 21, the Association of Commonwealth Universities and the European University Association.

Across the three countries it has more than 8,000 staff, 32,800 undergraduates, and 9,500 postgraduates. At its main Nottingham campuses, 23% of students are from overseas, as are a third of academic staff. The University of Nottingham offers several courses; it has the faculty of Arts, Medicine and Health Sciences, Engineering, Science and Social Sciences. Each faculty has various courses that the students can choose from. The campuses under the university have an amazing infrastructure and an ideal location. University Park Campus is the main campus and is a student hub, it is known to be the most attractive campus in the country. The other campuses are The Medical School, The Jubilee Campus, King’s Meadow Campus, and Sutton Bonington Campus.

The University of Nottingham offers a number of bachelor’s degrees including Management; Data Science; Social Work; and Industrial Economics and also a number of taught and research postgraduate courses such as Viking and Anglo-Saxon Studies; Oncology; Geography; Nutritional Sciences; Immunology and Allergies.

RANKINGS

The University of Nottingham is regarded as one of the best universities in the world and regularly features in the UK’s top 30 Higher Education institutions. The Teaching Excellence Framework ranked Nottingham Gold, while the QS World Rankings by Subject revealed Nottingham subjects Pharmacy & Pharmacology (6th), Education (22nd), Anatomy & Physiology (36th), Veterinary Science (29th), Nursing (42nd), Geography (46th) and English Language & Literature (49th) as some of the best in the world. 421st in the Times University Guide 2020 418th in the Guardian University Guide 2020 496th in the QS World University Rankings 2020

The University of Nottingham is “one of the most employer friendly universities in the world” according to Virgin Alternative Guide to British Universities, ranking amongst the top 15 most targeted universities in the world by leading employers in the Times Higher Education world rankings. Following the 2014 Research Excellence Framework, Nottingham is now ranked eighth in the UK in terms of research power. More than 97% of research from the University is recognised internationally, while 80% is world leading or internationally excellent, the highest research rank. Over the years, the University of Nottingham has taught a number of outstanding students who have gone on to become Nobel prize winners, leading scientists, politicians, novelists and Olympic gold medallists.

They include novelist DH Lawrence; Dr Stewart Adams OBE, Pharmacologist, created the painkiller Ibuprofen; Tim Martin is the founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon; Dr Amanda Horton- Mastin is Director of Innovation at Comic Relief; Sir John Sawers is the head of MI6; Andrew Witty – former Chancellor of the University, and former Chief Executive of GlaxoSmithKline; Sir Clive Granger won the 2003 Nobel Prize for Economic Science; staff member and Emeritus Professor, Sir Peter Mansfield, won his for pioneering work in developing Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .