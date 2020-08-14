ICA approval not needed, UAE to expats

By | Gulf Correspondent | Published: 12:41 am

Jeddah: Katukam Linga Reddy, hailing from Chandurti mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district and working in Ajman, UAE, went home on vacation and was stranded following the pandemic. He has been desperately trying to return to the UAE for the last couple of months.

Short of money at home, Linga Reddy, who is sole breadwinner of the family, is concerned about his employment in UAE. Like him, thousands of expats who returned home on a vacation and were stranded following suspension of international flights, are eagerly waiting to return to the Gulf and resume their jobs.

Scores of Telangana NRIs, mostly doing odd jobs, were saddened as their requests for approval were rejected by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). Approval from ICA was mandatory for all foreign workers who were outside of UAE to return to their workplace during pandemic.

However, all such NRIs were relieved with the UAE announcing that approval from ICA was not required to enter the country but Covid-19 negative test result taken not more than 96 hours before was needed to board a flight.

All precautionary and preventive measures will also need to be followed, including adherence to approved quarantine periods as well as downloading the Al Hosn app to ensure public safety.

Some NRIs staying in India for over six months due to travel restrictions – are in a state of confusion about their eligibility to travel back. Such NRIs can check their eligibility on the website, HYPERLINK “https://uaeentry.ica.gov.ae/”https://uaeentry.ica.gov.ae by entering passport number, Emirates ID number, nationality and passport type to obtain the instant information.

Flights from Hyderabad to UAE are being operated under Mission Vande Bharat where NRIs can return to UAE.

