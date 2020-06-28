ICAI files affidavit in SC over PIL seeking safety of CA students during exams

By | Published: 5:19 pm

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court with respect to a PIL seeking more exam centres, stay on ‘Opt-Out’ scheme and better precautions from COVID for CA students scheduled to appear for May cycle exam between July 29 and August 16.

The ICAI had on Friday sought time from the apex court to file an affidavit in the PIL. The hearing for the same has been set for Monday by the SC bench.

The ICAI had given its candidates, who had already submitted an online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle, the option to opt-out from May 2020 examinations and carry forward their candidature to the next examination.

The institute has decided to hold the May cycle examination from July 29 to August 16.