ICAI to hold seminar on digital accounting in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: Digital Accounting and Assurance Board (DAAB) of Institute of chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will organise a national conference titled ‘Profession 2.O Taking fresh guard on digital accounting’ on July 05 and 6 at Cyber Convention, Hitec City.

It is being hosted by Hyderabad branch of Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of ICAI. It will delve on artificial intelligence, automation, blockchain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data analytics and big data. ICAI has taken this initiative to enrich knowledge on digital accounting and its impact on business and profession.

The conference is designed for accountancy firm partners, managers and members of client assurance teams including professionals in industry, a release said.

