ICAM5 -2019 inaugurated at NIT Warangal

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Warangal: ICAM5 -2019, a premier international conference in the area of Metallurgy and Materials, was inaugurated on Wednesday at Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MMED), National Institute of Technology, Warangal.

The conference was inaugurated by the Prof Jean-Loup Strudel, Emeritus Professor, MINES ParisTech, Centre des Materiaux, France, along with Prof P Anand Raj, Director in-charge, NIT Warangal, and Prof L Krishnanand, Coordinator, TEQIP III, NIT Warangal, Dr C Vanitha, Chairman and Head of the Department, MMED, NIT Warangal.

Prof Strudel emphasised that this conference’s proceedings represent scholarly work of advanced and innovative thinkers and educators from around the world. He also felt that it is only through the exchange of information that one can hope to keep up with the rapidly changing world around us. The dignitaries have released the ICAM5 Conference Souvenir booklet. Prof Strudel strongly emphasised that the present generation scientists and technologist to take up the new challenges and find solutions to the modern day problems.

During the inaugural function on Wednesday, more than 100 delegates from various research and academic institutions, research scholars, students and faculty members from MMED and also from other departments were present.

