ICC sets aside the Super Over rule, three months after epic battle in Lords

Hyderabad: The July World Cup final in Lord’s between eventual winners England and New Zealand was described as one of the epic contest that had all ingredients of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller. There was lot of twist and turns before it ended in a tinge of controversy that enabled the Eoin Morgan-led England team to win their maiden World Cup. But many felt that God or the ICC rules was not kind to the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team, which had to finish runners up despite the final was tied at 241 and the Super Over tied at 15. But England were declared World Cup champions on boundary count. The result left everyone perplexed and angry

It was one of the strangest rules that raise hue and cry among the cricket fraternity. Realising the follies or the magnitude of the result of a tied match in super over being declared on number of boundaries was bizarre, the International Cricket Council (ICC) woke up immediately on Monday rectified this anomaly for a fair result.

According to the new rules, the ICC made it more simply by saying any team scoring more runs than the opponent will win. Had this been enacted prior to the World Cup final, when both England and New Zealand scored 15 runs in the Super Over after earlier scoring 241 in their full 50 overs, then there would have been another Super Over.

The controversial boundary count back rule after a Super Over was abolished and instead when scores are level after a Super Over there will be more Super Overs played until one team has scored more runs than the other.

Former India left-arm spinner SL Venkapathy Raju welcomed the decision of ICC. “It makes a lot of sense. In the Lord’s final, New Zealand did not deserve to lose. The final was one of the greatest matches in history of cricket but unfortunately it ended in a controversial manner. The ICC realised the mistake and this new rule make a better sense. It is simple a team has to beat the other team by more runs. We would not have been having the complicated rule of more boundaries rule in the match.’’

Arshad Ayub, former Indian off-spinner felt that ICC did the right thing in correcting this rule. “New Zealand were badly let down by that strange rule _more boundaries in the match. How can a team win a match with more boundaries, particularly after the match went to Super Over. By playing an extra Super Over or until one team has hit more runs than the other is a fair result. I would credit the ICC for waking up to the reality.’’

According to Sadanand Vishwanath, the former Indian stumper, said it is good that ICC have made the new Super Over rule very clear. “To be honest, it was little strange for a team to win the World Cup in basis of more boundaries scored in the match and then the match being decided by number of runs, that too in Super Over.’’

What is a Super Over

In football or hockey, it is the tie-breaker which decides the winner of the game in case of a drawn match in the stipulated 90 or 70 minutes of the game. In cricket, Super Over was introduced on the lines of tie-breaker rule by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in semifinals and finals of any big tournament. But in a league match, there will be no Super Over and it will be declared as a tied match.

If both the teams are tied in the stipulated T-20 or 50 overs game in knock out stage, then the match will be decided by the Super Over rule. The first use of a Super Over was in the tied Twenty 20 match between the West Indies and New Zealand on December 26 in 2008. West Indies scored 25/1 in their Super Over and New Zealand replied with 15/2.

The recent ODI World Cup final in Lord’s was decided in the Super Over but it ran into controversy. The rule during the World Cup was: A match which goes to a Super Over is officially declared a “tie”, and won by the team who scored the most runs in the Super Over. If the Super Over also ends in a tie, the winner is typically decided by the number of boundaries scored throughout the match.’’

England were declared champions as they had scored more boundaries then the unlucky New Zealand. It led to an uproar in cricketing circles with cries of the Kane Williamson being cheated.

What is the new rule now in Super Over.

The ICC has changed the rules and abolished the controversial boundary count-back rule after a Super Over. Under the new rules agreed in Dubai, when scores are level after a Super Over there will be more Super Overs played until one team has scored more runs than the other.

