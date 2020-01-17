ICDS employee’s body found, last rites held in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Mahabubnagar: The body of Rajashekhar, a junior assistant working in the ICDS wing of District Welfare Office, who was washed away in Narmada River near Omkareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh on January 12, was found by rescuers on Friday evening, floating in the river.

The 28-year-old man and three of his colleagues had gone to visit Omkareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh on January 11. They had gone for a dip in Narmada River flowing close to the temple, they suddenly witnessed water levels rising due to the opening of gates of the nearby dam. While three of his friends ran to safety, Rajashekhar slipped and fell into the river.

Around 20 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were searching for Rajashekhar’s body for the past couple of days, diving as deep as 50 feet underwater with oxygen cylinders. Officials of ICDS also went to Madhya Pradesh, hoping to find their colleague safe.

On Thursday evening, Rajashekar’s body was found floating in the river. His parents brought his body back to Jadcharla Housing Board, where V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Sports, Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture paid his respects, along with other people’s representatives of the district.

Minister Srinivas Goud conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the government would extend all support to the family which had lost its breadwinner. TNGOs leaders also attended the final rites of Rajashekhar on Friday.

