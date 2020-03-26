Ice cream business likely to melt down this summer

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The ice cream and frozen desserts industry is set to face severe beating this summer. With the announcement of lockdown, the dessert and frozen foods outlets in the city are out of service as there are no takers for the stock that is already prepared. As the summer set in, all small scale and big players in the sector have planned well in advance bringing stocks early in the hope of a good business for the hot summer days to come.

But the pandemic sounded the death knell for those who are dependent on the industry. “Our business is hit severely. If we miss the next two months of April and May, we may have to wait for the next summer (2021) to recover from the losses.

However, public health is utmost important,” said the owner of a premium brand in the city not wishing to be named.

Most were ready to serve frozen foods to people through online services in the summer provided assurance from government depending on severity of the present crisis, he said.

Meanwhile, ice cream connoisseurs prefer home-blended ice creams without giving a second thought. “I will be missing some desserts from top brands in the market, but I don’t mind staying indoors and prepare my favourite desserts for myself. At this point of time, I can’t take chances even if the outlets are open,” said Divya, resident of Banjara Hills.

Another outlet owner in the Banjara Hills said, “The lockdown is going to affect the industry severely. I have four premium outlets in the city and on an average, I will be incurring a daily loss of Rs.15,000 — wages to my boys, rental load etc. Since our process of blending desserts is different and natural, the stock is made on a daily basis. If there are no takers for our products, the industry will witness a severe collapse”.

