Iced Tea cocktail for a powerhouse weekend

Simple yet powerful, this cocktail is a popular version which adds triple sec, an orange-flavoured liquor which gives tangy flavour to your mouth for a kick. What makes this quintessential for adding in party menu is the availability of 22 per cent of alcohol content, which is quite high, but also favourable for one time.

Well, we discuss so much about the ill- effects of having liquor but, if taken in moderation, some drinks can actually be helpful to us. They contain fibre, B vitamin, prevent kidney stones, regulate blood pressure, soothe toothaches, treat common cold, boost immunity, and the list is endless.

However, one must never forget that excessive consumption of anything is bad for health so is the case with drinks as well. Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems, while moderate consumption may offer some health benefits.

Whipping up the Iced Tea cocktail is quite simple and can be done in just a matter of minutes.

Ingredients

Ice

Vodka – 30 ml

Lime juice – 30 ml

White rum – 30 ml

Tequila – 30 ml

Gin – 30 ml

Sugar syrup – 30 ml

Coca cola – 1 cup

Lime slice

Method

Mix all the ingredients one by one in a long tumbler; add a straw and enjoy the sip at home while throwing a small cocktail party.

