ICFAI Business School gets AACSB accreditation

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad has received accreditation from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). The accreditation ensures continuous improvement and provides focus for business schools to deliver on their mission, according to a press release. At present, only 874 institutions from 56 countries have received AACSB accreditation.

According to ICFAI officials, the AACSB accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services. AACSB-accredited schools undergo a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

“We congratulate Director of IBS, Hyderabad Prof Venkata Seshaiah Sakalya administration, faculty and students for their roles in earning the coveted accreditation,” said Stephanie M Bryant, Executive vice president, and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB International.

“The accreditation helped us achieve excellence by further nurturing teaching, research, institutional development, community development, and knowledge sharing approach. It also paves the way for the school’s internationalization,” said Prof Venkata Seshaiah said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .