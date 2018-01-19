ICFAI Business School wins two awards

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad, won two awards in the 37th John Molson MBA International Case Writing Competition, organised by John Molson School of Business, Concordia University, Canada.

A case titled, ‘Walmart’s E-Commerce Acquisition Spree: Toward Online Success Or Existential Crisis?” written by Syeda Tahera Sadia and Indu Perepu of IBS won second prize and was selected for finals of the competition.

Another case titled, Birchbox, written by Indu Perepu and Alok Kavthankar of IBS, also won a prize in the same competition. It discusses a beauty products subscription startup Birchbox and the challenges it faced in its quest for growth.

The cases selected from the competition are used in the John Molson MBA International Case Competition, where students from reputed B-schools analyse them and compete for the top honours.