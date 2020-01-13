ICFAI comes alive with Trishna 2020

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Trishna 2020, the three-day annual national level management and cultural fest of ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, kickstarted with a series of activities at its campus with the theme Corporate Knowledge ‘Karmantra’.

Several esteemed institutions like SIBM-Hyderabad, SCM-HRD Pune, NIIT-Delhi, CMR, Arora, Loyola, Badruka and others participated. Events from all the management domains like HRM, Marketing, Finance, Operations: Megistanos 9.0, E Summit, Samartyam, Best CMO, Mission Vanigam, Nature’s Battle, Financial Medhavi, Gaunlet, Ad Pragya, Amrita sudan, Korpwood, Earth Drive, were held.

Trishna, the all-India level management fest provided an opportunity to the innovative and creative managers from various B-schools across India to make use of their managerial prowess in the simulated model of real world business challenge.

