ICFAI organises human library in Hyderabad

Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School organised an interactive session with The Human Library on its campus. The concept of human library is that of a library wherein books are replaced by people. These books have experiences to share, be it of prejudice, social exclusion, studies and many more.

The interactive sessions had books such as the turncoat – atheism, alcoholics anonymous- my recovery from the disease of alcoholism and addiction and break the silence on child sexual abuse.

The ICFAI is also observing 15 day-long Swachhata Pakhwada on the university campus and its surrounding areas till September 15.

Students and faculty members held awareness campaigns on themes including water conservation and rainwater harvesting, watershed development and ban on single use plastic.

