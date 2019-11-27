ICFAI seminar to be held in Friday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) is organising a seminar on ‘Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and its Resolution in Indian Banks’ at its campus located on Sankarpally Road, on Friday.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Prof C Rangarajan, Chancellor of IFHE, Former RBI Governor and Former Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister.

The keynote addresses will be delivered jointly by Prof Asish Saha, FLAME University, Pune and Rudropriyo Ray, Chief Compliance Officer, Axis Bank Ltd, Mumbai, on the topic ‘Challenges in Managing Stressed Assets: Lessons Learnt & Path Ahead’. The second keynote address will be delivered by Prof Sankarshan Basu, Professor of Finance, IIM-Bangalore, on ‘International Experience on Bad Debt Resolution’, a press release said.

