ICFAI student bags Rs 36 lakh paycheck

Hyderabad: Shafaque Ahmareen, a passing out BTech student of 2019 of ICFAI Tech, Hyderabad was recruited by Ministry of Education, United Arab Emirates as a Junior Researcher in Internet of Things (IoT) with an annual salary package of 1,92,000 Dirhams (Rs 36 lakhs). Her training at ICFAI Tech included a special project on advanced topics.

Two more students Puranam Karthik Sai RadhaKrishna and Mani Chandra Teja Gaddam got offer as Block Chain Applications Lead Developers from Nvest Global Enterprises Inc., Bengaluru with an Annual Salary of Rs 7.5 lakh. The students specialised in Block Chain Technology through a special project which is a part of the broad based curriculum at ICFAI Tech.

Expressing his happiness over the placement, ICFAI Tech, Director, M Srinivasa Reddy said “Students at ICFAI Tech are trained in critical skills and tools like Block Chain Technology, Machine Learning, IoT etc., The college is offering two new BTech programs in cutting edge areas like Mechatronics and Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence from July 2019 in order to cater to the industry needs.”