ICI award for KLIS agency

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project received yet another recognition on the occasion of Concrete Day celebrations. The Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) gave awards for the best outstanding concrete structure of 2019.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), the executing agency of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and the engineer-in-Chief Kaleshwaram project along with other agencies received the prestigious award at a function held on Saturday night. B Srinivas Reddy, director, MEIL, received the award from ICI president Vinay Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said, “We feel honored. This is an important award. This is the recognition for the engineering marvel KLIP. We used 45,00,000 cubic metres concrete in three pump houses of link-1.”

“We feel proud to be a part of this rare achievement. This award goes for 15,000 workers and engineers who worked in three shifts. This project was not possible without the Telangana government’s commitment and continuous monitoring,” he said.

The Indian Concrete Institute gave the best concrete structure award also to the Amazon building in Hyderabad and Khajaguda-Nanakramguda concrete road.

On the occasion of Concrete Day celebrations, the Engineer-in-Chief, Kaleshwaram project, N Venkateswarlu delivered a lecture on ‘Engineering challenges in the construction of Kaleshwaram project’.

Srinivas Reddy, head, ICI, Telangana centre, and eminent engineers were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter