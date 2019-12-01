ICICI Bank organises SME summit

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: ICICI Bank has organised SME Growth Summit 2019 at Hyderabad on Saturday that saw participation from 150 SMEs.

Dr Shailendra Kumar Joshi, chief secretary to Government of Telangana, while delivering his key note address, shared various opportunities available in the MSME space, digitisation, globalisation, networking, quality and cost reduction. He also highlighted the State government policies such as single window clearance system, ease of doing business, infrastructure and other initiatives to boost MSMEs.

Ravi Udaya Bhaskar, director general, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council, Murali Bollu, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association, E V Narsimha Reddy, VC & MD, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, J Laxminarayana, Additional Commissioner Grade-I, Policy, Commercial Taxes Department, Government of Telangana, Vanitha Datla, VC & MD, ELICO & chairperson, Start-up Forum-CII-SR, Vamsi Vikas, MD, Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools, and several heads from ICICI Bank took part in the event.

The event included a panel discussion on challenges and solutions across MSME sector. The summit emphasised on aspects such as R&D investment, skill development, adoption of new technologies, financial management and market tie ups.

