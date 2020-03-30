ICICI Lombard, BharatPe bring Covid insurance for shopkeepers

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:04 pm

Hyderabad: BharatPe, a merchant payment and lending network has partnered with ICICI Lombard to roll out ‘Covid-19 protection insurance cover’ for shopkeepers. Amid the contagious pandemic, this policy on a diagnosis of Covid-19 (positive) will pay 100 per cent of the sum insured, irrespective of hospitalisation expenses.

The health cover is priced at a premium starting at Rs 199 and provides a sum insured for Rs 25,000 and value-added benefits such as health assistance and chat/virtual assistance, teleconsultation and ambulance assistance, as part of the offering. It covers across the age group of 18-65 years.

On the introduction of the new Covid-19 insurance, Ashneer Grover, CEO & co-founder, BharatPe said, “Merchants’ well-being is our immediate focus, and as Coronavirus turns into a pandemic, we have designed a unique insurance cover with ICICI Lombard to provide financial support to merchants. Shopkeepers will get 100 per cent of the opted sum insured as a lump sum in the event of the first diagnosis itself. The small businesses are the most affected financially and shopkeepers are at the most risk from risk of infection. The insurance is available on the BharatPe app and we hope to cover lakhs of our merchants digitally over the next few days.”

On the tie-up Sanjeev Mantri, ED, ICICI Lombard said, “With the current threat on account of coronavirus pandemic, we have introduced a dedicated policy-Covid-19 Protection Insurance Cover. Further, our association with Bharat Pe enables us to reach out to their merchant base which could be vulnerable to the virus given their business activity.”

