ICJ asks Pakistan to review conviction, sentencing of Jadhav

Published: 7:06 pm

The Hague [Netherland]: In a major relief for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday asked Pakistan to review its conviction and sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing execution on charges of spying.

“The Court has directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences. ICJ has ruled in favour of India on merits, affirming Jadhav’s right to consular access and notification,” tweeted Reema Omer, international legal advisor, South Asi, of the ICJ.

“The Court has, however, rejected most of the remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India,” she added.

