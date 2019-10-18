ICMR awards five Telangana scientists for contributions in biomedical research

By | Published: 1:41 pm

Hyderabad: Five scientiests from different fields were presented ICMR Awards for their contributions in various fields of biomedical research by the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and ICMR Director General Prof. Balram Bhargava in New Delhi on Thursday, according to information reaching here.

The ICMR Award Ceremony was conducted at the ICMR Head Quarters in New Delhi on Thursday. The Health Minister also released a stamp to commemorate 100 years of NIN, Hyderabad.

Late Dr. C. Gopalan, Former Director General of ICMR was selected for the ICMR-NIN Centenary Oration Award and it was presented to his son Dr. Sarath Gopalan

The Shakuntala Amir Chand Prize 2017 for the research work on Ocular oncology was presented to Dr. Swathi Kaliki, The Operation Eyesight Universal Institute for Eye Cancer, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad

The Swaran Kanta Dingley Oration Award 2017 for outstanding contribution in the field of Reproductive Biology was given to Dr. Sanjay Basak, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad

The ICMR Prize for Biomedical Research for Scientists Belonging to Underprivileged Communities was given to Dr. Sreedhar Bodiga, Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Kakatiya University, Warangal.

The ICMR-CNMC STS Excellence Award 2018 for undergraduate research project on ‘Infant and Young Child Feeding Practices’ was given to Dr. Sudhir Shankar Mane, Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter