ICMR clearance for virology lab in Nizamabad govt hospital

Published: 10:39 pm

Nizamabad: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has accorded sanction for setting up a virology lab in Nizamabad Govt General Hospital to conduct Covid-19 and other virus tests. The lab can handle 300 to 500 virus tests including Covid-19 tests. Currently, samples are sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for conduct of these tests.

The Nizamabad district administration converted the Nizamabad GG Hospital as 500-bed Covid-19 hospital to treat corona patients. The Medical and Health Department had applied to ICMR seeking permission to set up a virology lab in Nizamabad GG Hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Nageshwar Rao said that the lab would be very useful to conduct virus tests, along with covid-19.

