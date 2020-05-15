ICMR conducts rapid anti-bodies tests in 3 districts of Telangana

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Kamareddy: Indian Council of Medical Research conducted rapid anti-bodies tests in three districts of Telangana State to asses spread of coronavirus in general public and trends of seroprevalence against the infection in the nation. Kamareddy is one of among the three districts and the other districts were Nalgonda and Jangaon.

ICMR scientists were collecting 400 samples each from every district to know the trends of coronavirus. On the first day the ICMR teams collected 40 samples each from Kamareddy town, Yellareddy, Bhiknoor, Tadwai, Rajampet and Machareddy mandals.

ICMR and NIN consultant Dr Dinesh said this survey was useful to asses spread of virus, and it should be useful to know how much percentage of virus was spread in society and what type of actions need to be taken to prevent them. He said these samples should be sent to Chennai and the reports would arrive after one week. Kamareddy DMHO Dr Chandrasekhar and Dr Syed Ali, Covid-19 programme officer said on Saturday samples would be collected from Pitlam, Pedda Kodapgal, Jukkal, Gandhari and Nagireddipet mandals.

