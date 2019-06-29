ICMR-DHR International Fellowship awarded to UoH Faculty

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Dr Radheshyam Maurya, Assistant Professor at the Department of Animal Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded the long term ICMR-DHR International Fellowship for the year 2019-2020.

He will be hosted by the renowned Leishmania biologist, Dr David Sacks, Chief, Intracellular Parasite Biology, National Institute Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA, a leading medical research institute in the world, according to a press release.

The proposed titled of his research is ‘A study on epigenetic modification of the host macrophage genome during Leishmania infection’ to understand host pathogens interactions in the pathogenesis of Visceral Leishmaniasis, the release added.

