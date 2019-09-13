ICMR for alternatives to animals in research

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a new publication has recognized the need for alternatives to animals in experimentation.

The paper which was authored by former Director General (DG) of ICMR, Dr Sowmya Swaminathan and other senior ICMR leadership with expert inputs from Humane Society International, (HSI) India, was published in this month’s Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

It called for development and use of relevant non-animal techniques to make India self-reliant in the development of non-animal technologies.

“This is the first time that an important government agency has publicly spoken about the need for alternatives to animals in research. The need to replace animals in laboratories is not only an ethical issue but one critical to the advancement of medical research and to India’s technological and economic competitiveness on the global stage,” said Alokparna Sengupta, MD, HSI/India.

The ICMR document said there was a need to establish a Centre for Excellence in Human Pathway-based Biomedicine and Risk Assessment. The facility will support in every way the growing demand from India’s research community for a reliable, domestic supply of cellular, organoid, organ-chip and other micro-physiological models for regulatory testing needs and for basic research, a press release said.

